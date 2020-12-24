Cuba and Italy to strengthen cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 24 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez acknowledged the potentialities to cooperate with Italy in sectors such as culture, heritage, agriculture and environment.



On his Twitter account, Rodriguez ratified Cuba's solidarity with the Italian people, after a videoconference with the secretary general of the Italo-Latin American Institute (IILA), Antonella Cavallari.

The IILA is an international organization that promotes relations between Italy and Europe with Latin America in various fields through activities and cooperation projects.

With such a goal, they develop numerous initiatives with Cuba, where the supportive programs for the integral recovery of the Historic Center of Havana and the sanctuary of El Cobre, in Santiago de Cuba, stand out.

IILA also fosters cooperation through courses, workshops and other actions to update the knowledge and techniques of Cuban professionals linked to the restoration of the cultural heritage.