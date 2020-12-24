Awarded outstanding workers with the Cuba´s Labor Hero Honorary Title





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted efforts made by Cuban representatives of culture, sports, science, public health, education and labor sectors, who were awarded the day before for their work.



'Their greatness is in life of the people. It is an honor to take part in the ceremony of our Labor Heroes, how much history and dedication, how much example in these Cubans,' wrote the Cuban Head of State on Twitter.



Thirteen people were awarded with the Honorary Title of Hero of Labor of the Republic of Cuba, while 15 prestigious scientists received the Order Lazaro Peña of I and III Degree, and four centers earned the Medal of Labor Achievement.



These last ones were the Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), the Henry Reeve Contingent of internationalist doctors, and the Finlay Vaccines Institute.

Among those distinguished with the Honorary Title of Heroes and Heroines of Work of the Republic of Cuba are the Cuban Diva, Omara Portuondo, and Jorge Berlanga, head of the team that created Heberprot-P, only drug in the world to treat diabetic foot ulcers.

Workers from educational, health and productive centers and farmers also deserved this distinction.

The medals were granted by Diaz-Canel; Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, and Ulises Guilarte, general secretary of the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC), reported Granma newspaper.