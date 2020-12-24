Cuban Friendship Institute celebrates its 60th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 24 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) ratified that solidarity is essential for the Cuban socialist project during a ceremony to mark its 60th anniversary.

Fernando González, its president, pointed out that since its inception, ICAP has been promoting relations and solidarity, from which a worldwide movement has developed, represented by 1,623 organizations in 174 countries, which spread the true reality of Cuba.



He highlighted the accompaniment of the nation's friends in the face of actions



counter-revolutionary, in condemning the economic, commercial and financial blockade, and in denouncing the campaigns to discredit the Cuban government.



The Hero of the Republic of Cuba also highlighted the support to the Caribbean nation from several regions of the world during the current pandemic of the COVID-19, and with a view to the nomination of the medical contingent Henry Reeve for the Nobel Peace Prize.



As a priority of the Institute for 2021, he mentioned identifying and adding new leaders with the vision of these times, who can give continuity to the solidarity work built in these six decades.



Medical student Selma Mendy, from Namibia, on behalf of the young people of

world trained in Cuba, transmitted his gratitude to ICAP and the Revolution for preparing them to help their people, at a time when unity and solidarity are saving lives.



He expressed that in this land they have learned to think more about others and affirmed that they will put up education received with selfless work and absolute dedication.



Victor Gaute, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and head of its Ideological Department, emphasized that Cuba continues to support just causes such as the Bolivarian and Chavista revolution, the independence of Puerto Rico and the peace process in Colombia, and many others.



He called to continue working for a better world and referred to the recent words of the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, when he stated that internationalism and are the most effective mechanisms in this context.



At the ceremony, held in the theater of the Ministry of Communications, several organizations honored ICAP for its endearing work.