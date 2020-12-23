Cuban FM highlights results of Cuba against COVID-19 pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, highlighted today on Twitter Cuba's results in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and assured that the government's efforts in the country have as a priority the human being.



Rodriguez Parrilla affirmed that despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic since last March, when the first cases were detected in the country, Cuba does not register deaths of pregnant women, children or health personnel.

He recalled that four anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates are being tested in Cuba (Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa) and 17 molecular biology laboratories are providing services, out of four that already existed before the pandemic.

According to official sources, the 17 laboratories of molecular biology that Cuba has considerably expanded the diagnostic capacities in the country, from 100 to more than 15, 000 PCR tests per day, to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus.