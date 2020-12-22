Cuba and Cambodia commemorate six decades of bilateral relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry today hosted a ceremony to cancel a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Cuba.



The ceremony was presided by Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ban Borom, Ambassador of that Asian nation in Cuba, informed the digital site cubaminrex.



During her speech at the event, Cuban Vice-Chancellor Anayansi Rodríguez highlighted the historical bonds of friendship and cooperation existing between both nations, as well as the agreement in multilateral forums and the coincidence in the defense of the principles of International Law.



Ambassador Ban Borom recalled the links between the two nations and reiterated the willingness of the Cambodian authorities to continue strengthening collaboration and cooperation in areas that contribute to the development of both peoples.



The event was also attended by directors of various Cuban organizations and institutions and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cuba and Cambodia established official diplomatic relations on April 15, 1960, on the basis of respect and exchange in important sectors for both economies.