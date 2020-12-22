Cuba pays homage to its teachers on their Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) The recognition of the great educational work that the Revolution treasures will be present on this Educator's Day, not only in classrooms or educational institutions throughout the country, but in as many spaces as possible to congratulate, pay tribute to, thank those who are pillars in the formation of the new generations.



On a day like today but in 1961, in the Revolution Square, in the capital, Fidel announced the culmination of the Literacy Campaign and Cuba was proclaimed a Territory Free of Illiteracy, and since then the lives of millions of compatriots have changed as they have enjoyed free - and without distinction or exclusion - of one of the most elementary human rights: the education, a sector in which the country has not spared any resources because it is the most important and valuable investment that can be assumed by the State.



From November 10th to December 22nd, the Day of Tribute to the worker in the field, whose central national act was deserved by the province of Camagüey.



The Ministry of Education took such a decision based on the status of Outstanding that it reached that territory during the year 2019, and the good results in its fundamental programs that maintains and consolidates at present.



In the midst of the combat against COVID-19 and the intensification of the blockade and the subversive war of the government of the United States against Cuba, all over the country our teachers and professors have grown, and with their example, dedication and creativity they have taken on the changes and challenges imposed the epidemic, while remaining rigorous and demanding in the quality of education.



As in other years, the Educator's Day includes the celebration of the Day of Physical Culture and Sport, the constitution of the trade union of the sector (SNTECD), the triumph of the Revolution and the of Cuban Science, so for those who are linked to this last branch the activities are extended until January 15, 2021.



As every year, there has been no lack of homage to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, for his tireless work, in keeping the development of education, science, the research and sport in Cuba and other countries of the world.



While ensuring compliance with the hygienic-sanitary measures established before the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the school year 2019-2020 was completed and 2020-2021 began without the outbreaks of the epidemic, while the sector will continue to bet on the implementation of the Third Perfectioning of the Educational System, which is based on the updating of curricula, programs, methodological orientations and ways of working of the centers teachers, who promote the educational teaching process.



Diverse and deserved stimuli have been given during these days in schools, universities and other institutions, and today similar acts will occur again in which the new generations Once again, they will thank those who, in addition to knowledge, sow values and awareness for to be good men and women.