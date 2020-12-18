Díaz-Canel: Cuba will not only stay strong but will develop in 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) The will of the Cuban people and their Revolution is to not only confront and overthrow enemy threats and aggressions, but in 2021 to advance economic and social development of the nation, said the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz Canel, on Thursday.



In the presence of Army General Raúl Castro, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party, Diaz-Canel delivered the closing speech of the VI ordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) of the IX Legislature, and stated that we are Cuba Viva, the country that has insisted on resisting and overcoming the blockades and the most cruel and perverse attacks, and still continue to live, resist, create and conquer.



He evoked the return of The Five to the Homeland six years ago and congratulated Gerardo Hernández for being elected member of the Council of State by the Cuban Parliament.



He pointed out that if 2019 was difficult due to the attack on the fuel supply, 2020 was hard and disconcerting due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy, with unbearable moments due to the opportunistic US blockade.



In these months of pandemic, we have witnessed daily feats of people of all ages and professions, every hour of confrontation was one of growth and learning, and we were never discouraged thanks to the people, the president said.



He expressed that the country has had less medicine, food and transportation but also less contagion and deaths because there has been more socialism.



Díaz Canel recalled that Cuba is one of the few nations in the world that have not registered deaths from COVID-19 in pregnant women, children and health personnel, while nearly 90 percent of those infected have recovered, the therapy rooms have not collapsed, more than a dozen domestic bio-medicines are used in treatments of the disease and there are four vaccine candidates.



He said that in spite of facing exceptional conditions in its economy in 2020, the country did not stop, and referred to the approval of the Economic-Social Strategy, the conclusion of studies for the beginning of the monetary order and important investments for the development of the country.



Diaz-Canel stated that although in the scenario of the Plan for the Economy for 2021, uncertainty prevails due to the pandemic, a gradual process of recovery is expected, with a growth between six and seven percent of the Gross Domestic Product, which will demand great efforts of the economic actors.



With respect to the monetary order, scheduled to begin on January 1st, he stressed that it will create more favorable conditions for the national productive sector, and in view of the population's concerns regarding salaries and electricity rates, he reiterated that it is not a shock therapy, but what needs to be reviewed will be reviewed and what should and can be corrected will be corrected.



Later on, he stated that the current US government, which has unleashed a sordid war against the Revolution, is almost coming to an end; its failure is resounding and notorious, while the consequences on the economy and the impact on the well-being of millions of Cubans is acute.



To the effect of the blockade were added measures such as the attack on remittances, the publication of lists for restrictions on the Cuban business system, the persecution of fuel supplies, the harassment of financial transactions and the campaign against third countries that ask for medical collaboration even when they need it.



We have shown resistance," the president stressed, "while insisting that a respectful and lasting relationship can be built and Cuba is willing to discuss any issue, but it will not give in to the Revolution, socialism and its sovereignty.



They came at us with all sorts of provocations, mercenary attitudes, false strikes by supposed artists with the obvious purpose of creating a political opposition without a social base, against a backdrop of false news and violent actions, said Díaz-Canel.



Under that game we have to continue betting on a better country, without getting tired; it is not the first time that enemies try to hit us in a difficult moment for the economy and society, he said.



New provocations are underway and again we will defeat them with unity, coherence, disposition, without fear, with the people, without delay, without waiting for directions, intelligence, decency, lucidity and attachment to our Constitution and the principles we defend, he said.



It is up to us to evaluate the flaws, gaps, accommodations, insensitivities, formalisms and immobility entrenched in some institutions," he said and added that is vital to approach the younger generation and to stimulate their personal realization, their participation and attention with respect to their proposals.



He called to banish formality in responses to the population and go to the bottom of the issues; and stressed that political and mass organizations are called to be more proactive, they must act in the streets not only for acts but also to work and know current problems of people.



Likewise Díaz-Canel evoked voices from Parliament that are no longer physically present: Fidel and Eusebio Leal, whose ideas remind us that every thought is a seed.