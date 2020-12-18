Havana people bid last farewell to Eusebio Lean





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) From early hours of Thursday morning a wide representation of the Cuban people paid homage, in the National Capitol, to the Historian of Havana, Eusebio Leal Spengler (1942-2020).



In the Hall of the Lost Steps of the emblematic building, at the foot of the sculpture representing the Republic, his ashes were displayed until four o'clock in the afternoon, while townspeople, intellectuals, artists and students walked in a solemn line to pay tribute to the renowned intellectual, who died last July 31st.



The tense epidemiological situation caused by the COVID-19 in those months did not allow the so deserved tributes to him to take place, although the spontaneity assaulted the Arms Square to leave in the book of condolences enabled in the Museum of the City words of love and loyalty.



But the day came, and even in strict compliance with the biosecurity measures demanded for protection against the pandemic, people arrived from all points of Havana's geography to offer a sigh, a look or a "thank you" to whom, according to many, managed to revive Havana.



Maribel Fernández, a worker at the Office of the City Historian (OHC), commented: this is the most beautiful thing, words are not enough for us, he was a great man, especially for the Department of Humanitarian Affairs, from which he did so much for the elderly, and we thank him for that all our lives.



Men like Eusebio are born once in a century, said Ezequiel Palacios, coachman of the traditional horse-drawn carriages of the historic center, and he highlighted the sensitive and humane character of the Historian.



Sergio Secada, a physical education teacher at the Rafael María de Mendive Heritage School, said that this is a way of paying tribute to the Revolution in the figure of Leal, a man who was always faithful to the cause of Socialism in Cuba, and also of thanking him for the many things he did not only for Havana, but for the country.



Eusebio is a personality who will transcend this moment, said Lysbeth Daumont, director of the cultural institution Vitrina de Valonia, for whom having studied and worked close to him is one of the best experiences of his life.



In addition to his intense work at the head of the OHC of Havana, Leal Spengler was a representative to the National Assembly of the People's Power, president of honor of the National Union of Historians of Cuba and of the Commission of Monuments of the City of Havana.



He was also a Corresponding Member of the Royal Spanish Academy and a Full Member of the Cuban Academy of the Language.



He gave masterly lectures in six Cuban universities and more than 35 foreign ones in countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Italy, France, Spain and Czechoslovakia, and in as many chairs and study centers.



He was awarded the Honoris Causa Prize in 11 houses of higher learning around the world, in specialties such as Architecture, Philosophy and Literature, Theology and History.



Among his many decorations, orders and awards, the national ones of History (2003), Cultural Heritage (2012), Social and Humanistic Sciences (2016), Environment (2018) and the Cuban Literacy Medal stand out.



In accordance with what has been announced, this Friday the official farewell to mourning will take place in the presence of leaders of the Cuban Communist Party, of the State and Government, representatives of the mass organizations, guests from the Office of the Historian, other personalities and friends.



In the afternoon, his remains will be buried in a family ceremony that will take place in the Convent of San Francisco de Asís, located in the square of the same name in the historic center of Old Havana.