Cuba and South Africa strengthen trade relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) Mtho Xulu, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and his Cuban counterpart, Antonio Luis Carricarte, virtually signed an important cooperation agreement between the two entities.



According to the text, among other obligations, both Chambers of Commerce will disseminate to businessmen information on goods, services and possibilities of association, especially in the sectors of agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, industry/manufacturing, health and education.

According to the agreement, signed on Wednesday from both capitals, the company-to-company commitments will be extended, to promote trade associations, mainly in these sectors.

The two Chambers will collaborate in the promotion and participation in fairs and exhibitions, and will jointly organize trade missions and business visits, to increase investment, creation of joint ventures and advantageous business opportunities for the two countries, the text noted.

Addressing the meeting, Cuban Ambassador to South Africa, Rodolfo Benitez, recalled how the two governments, at the highest level, agree on the need to rapidly increase and expand the economic and commercial relations, as well as investments, to equalize the very high level of excellent diplomatic and political ties.

The signing of a cooperation agreement between the Chambers of Commerce of Cuba and South Africa is another important practical step in that direction, the diplomat said.

Cuba and South Africa are currently implementing successful cooperation agreements in areas such as health, education, public works, human settlements, infrastructure, science, information and communication technologies, sports, the environment, water and sanitation, among others.