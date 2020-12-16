Cuban Parliament rejects destabilizing actions of counterrevolutionary groups





HAVANA. Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) The National Assembly of People's Power condemned today the actions of counterrevolutionary groups that seek to destabilize Cuban society and are financed from the United States and asked to apply the law in those cases.



Cuba's freedom, independence and sovereignty are priceless, said Esteban Lazo, President of the legislative body, reaffirming that once again real Cubans ratify the right to defend, at any price and sacrifice, the Revolution.

With a minute of silence, the Cuban deputies paid tribute to Julio César Gandarilla, Minister of the Interior, who recently passed away and held a seat in the Cuban Parliament representing the province of Matanzas.

Lazo reported on the work that preceded this session, which included actions to control vital programs for the country's development, and meetings were also held to analyze the two draft laws that are being submitted for approval today: operation of the People's Power Provincial Government and operation of the Municipal Administration Councils.

Army General Raúu Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic, attend the first working day of the 6th regular session of the National Assembly of People's Power.

For the second time this year the Cuban Parliament is in virtual session as part of the measures being implemented in the country to confront SARS-Cov-2.