Saudi Arabia supplies funds to improve Cuba hydraulic system



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) As part of the investment program financed by the credit of the Saudi Arabia Fund for Development, the Water Treatment Plant of Camaguey city, eastern central Cuba, is rehabilitated today, benefiting more than 320 thousand inhabitants.



The most recent soft loan of 40 million dollars for the improvement of the aqueduct and the sewerage system of this provincial capital is extended in an execution that will culminate in March 2021, according to officials of the institution.

The same sources noted that the actions will complete the operation of the three units of this type existing in the aforementioned plant to supply the city, which will reaffirm it as the one with the highest processing capacity in the country, with 1,800 liters of water per second.

Also included in the work is the assembly of the engines in the drinking water pumping station, declared Betsy Rodriguez, investment sub-delegate of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources in Camagüey, province with the largest infrastructure of this type in Cuba.



In 2013, the Caribbean nation and the Saudi Fund for Development signed an agreement through which Cuba would receive a loan for $ 30 million, aimed at financing a project to rehabilitate the hydraulic network in Havana.