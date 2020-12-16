Cuba condemns US sanctions against Turkey





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today rejected the sanctions imposed by the United States against Turkey due to the purchase of missile defense systems.



'Cuba firmly condemns the unilateral measures of the United States against Turkey that demonstrate once again the permanent disrespect of this country for International Law and the Charter of the United Nations,' he wrote on his Twitter account.

Washington sanctioned Ankara yesterday for the purchase of the S-400 missile defense systems.

Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, defended the use of such Russian weapons for the protection of its sovereignty as opposed to the hostile policy of the northern government.

The minister said the measures 'deeply compromise the values ​​and spirit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization' (NATO), of which both countries are members.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said the punishment is a new manifestation of the arrogant American attitude towards international law and another illegitimate unilateral coercive measure.

The sanctions affect the presidency of the Turkish Defense Industries, a body created to strengthen security through the purchase of military technology and other actions.