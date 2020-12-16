Popular tribute to Eusebio Leal will be next Thursday, December 18





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) On July 31st the Cuban people learned the sad news of the physical disappearance of Dr. Eusebio Leal Spengler, whose funeral services were postponed in response to the requirements imposed by Covid-19.



It has been decided that next December 17 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, his ashes will be exposed in the Hall of the Lost Steps of the Capitol of Havana, moment in which Cubans will be able to pay him the deserved tribute as fair recognition to his imperishable work. The access of the public will take place by San José Street until entering the enclosure by Prado Street.



On the 18th, the Official Mourning Farewell will take place with the presence of leaders of the PCC, State and Government, representatives of the mass organizations, guests of the Office of the Historian, other personalities and friends. On the same day, in a family ceremony, the burial of his remains will take place in the Convent of San Francisco de Asís.