Cuban friendship institute calls for international event





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) The Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym) announced today on Twitter the event "60 Years of Sustaining Friendship", to be held this Thursday, December 17, online.



ICAP was founded on December 30, 1960 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, in order to thank and increase the expressions of solidarity towards the Revolution by friends of the world, and currently its work reaches some 150 countries on all continents.

In early 2020, the director of ICAP, Fernando Gonzalez Llort, called for the campaign for the 60th anniversary of the institution, and called for this anniversary to be a motivation to strengthen the solidarity work with Cuba worldwide.