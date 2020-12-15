Cuba sends condolences for death of Eswatini's Prime Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla expressed on Monday his condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of Eswatini on the death of Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.



In his official Twitter profile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs extended his condolences to the family and friends of the politician, who became this Sunday the first head of State to die in the world because of the COVID-19.



"We express our deepest condolences to the people and government of Eswatini for the death of Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, which we extend to his family and friends," tweeted Rodríguez Parrilla.



The Prime Minister of Eswatini (former Swaziland) died at the age of 52 after contracting the disease, according to the government of that country, the last absolute monarchy in Africa.

He was transferred on December 1 to neighboring South Africa "to accelerate his recovery," after contracting the coronavirus mid-November, Telesur said.