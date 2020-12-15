Cuba´s State Budget Bill for 2021 approved for presentation in Parliamentary Session





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15(ACN) The opinion on the State Budget Bill for 2021 was approved for its presentation in plenary session on the 17th of this month, as part of the legislative schedule of the Sixth Session of the Ninth Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power.



Félix Martínez Suárez, president of the Economic Affairs Committee of the parliament, read the document in a joint meeting with the members of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee and with the presence of Alejandro Gil Fernández and Meisi Bolaños Weiss, heads of the Economy and Planning Committee and the Finance and Prices Committee, respectively.



Just before, Bolaños Weiss presented from the Conventions Center in Havana, and virtually for the rest of the provinces, the State Budget Bill, whose main feature is to be developed during the first year of implementation of the Ordering Task.



The Minister pointed out that even in the face of the intensification of the US commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and under the impact of the COVID-19 on the world economy, the budget supports social security expenses and pensions of more than one million people.



The attention and protection of persons and groups that are identified as vulnerable is ratified from a budgetary reserve that amounts to about 716 million pesos distributed in the municipal directions, for the access to the basket of goods and services of reference.



In this sense, the opinion presented by the Economic Affairs Committee highlighted the humanist and social nature of the project and accordingly proposes to work together to eradicate the bad practices that contravene the efforts made by the country.



Similarly, it points out, among other suggestions, that economic and budgetary reserves be considered, that priorities in both areas be defined accurately, and that the Ministry of Finance and Prices present a report to the Assembly on the results of the measures implemented to reduce the fiscal deficit.



The Prime Minister of the Republic Manuel Marrero Cruz and Marino Murillo Jorge, head of the Commission for the Implementation and Development of the Guidelines, also participated in the meeting.