Cuba highlights significance of relations between Lat Am and the Caribbean and EU, without exclusions



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stressed Monday at the informal ministerial meeting of the European Union (EU) with Latin America and the Caribbean, the importance of safeguarding bi-regional relations, without exclusions.

The participants in the virtual event included members of the EU, Latin American and Caribbean countries, and representatives of regional and global organizations, such as the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean and the World Food Programme.

In a context of post-pandemic recovery, the meeting stressed the importance of solidarity and multilateral cooperation, and this was emphasized by the Cuban foreign minister, who chaired the delegation from the Caribbean island. The meeting is scheduled to be complemented by panels to discuss projects for tackling climate change, the use of clean technologies and waste reduction.

The virtual meeting was convened by Germany, as the rotating president of the EU.

