Diaz-Canel attends discussion of legislative projects in the Cuban parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, attends Monday the discussion of legislative projects by Cuban MPs previous to the 6th ordinary period of sessions of the 9th legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP by its Spanish acronym).



At the Convention Center in Havana and through videoconference with the provinces, Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice president of the country, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, prime minister, also participate in the debate.



Today, they are again reviewing the draft laws on the organization and functioning of the provincial government of the people' s power and on the organization and functioning of the council of the municipal administration.



December 16 and 17, the sixth ordinary period of sessions of the current legislature of the Cuban parliament will be held, in which, among other issues, a summary of the economy in 2020 and the plan for the coming year will be submitted, as well as the draft bill of the 2021 state budget.