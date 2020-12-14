Cuba participates in informal EU-Lat Am and Caribbean ministerial meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) A Cuban delegation is virtually attending today the Informal Ministerial Meeting of the European Union with Latin America and the Caribbean (EU-LAC).



According to CubaMinrex, the Cuban delegation together with the rest of the participants will discuss the need for a joint response to the COVID-19; the use of new information and communication technologies, in this context; initiatives to address climate change, and multilateral cooperation in post-pandemic recovery, which takes into account the different levels of development of our nations.



The event is part of the international efforts to confront the pandemic and post-COVID-19 recovery, calling for solidarity and joint collaboration, as well as the strengthening of multilateralism and support for specialized international organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization.



At the same time, panels will be held to analyze projects for confronting climate change, the use of clean technologies and waste reduction.