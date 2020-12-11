The Ordering Task is the most decisive for updating economic model, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel called Friday the process of monetary order in the country as the most decisive to advance in the updating of the economic model.



As he had announced yesterday in a joint radio and television broadcast, the Cuban president stated on Twitter that in 2021 the so called Ordering Task will begin, which includes the monetary and exchange unification, as well as salary increases and elimination of subsidies.



In his speech on Thursday night, in the presence of Army General Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Diaz-Canel stressed that this process aims at offering Cubans more equality of opportunities, based on promoting interest and motivation for work.



The president assessed this process as one of the most complex tasks that the country has faced in the economic order, which is increased by the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic and the international economic crisis.



No one will be left helpless, and the transformations in the economic and social model will be carried out by forging a consensus in favor of the unity of the nation, Diaz-Canel concluded.