Cuba reaffirms willingness to expand international cooperation in fight against corruption





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) Gladys Bejerano, Comptroller General of the Republic of Cuba, reiterated her country´s will to maintain and expand international cooperation in the prevention and fight against corruption.



During her virtual participation in the Conference on Integrity in Economic Recovery after COVID-19 and by Belt and Road cooperation partners, based in Beijing, China, the Cuban representative also expressed Cuba's support for the holding of the United Nations Special General Assembly on anti-corruption issues in 2021.



The fight against corruption has to be defended as a matter of honor, of shame, of dignity of each nation, of all citizens, affirmed Bejerano, according to the official website of the Cuban Comptroller's Office.



Bejerano referred to the current international scenario, marked by COVID-19, which has generated more inequalities, bribery, diversion of resources, selfishness and corruption.



In her speech she denounced as an aggravating factor for Cuba the intensified economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States government, which deprives the Cuban people of resources and health materials to face COVID-19, food and raw materials for vital products.



Cuba´s Comptroller General also recognized the contribution of the examination mechanism of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, to which Cuba is a signatory, as an example of respectful and non-invasive exchange.



This event, convened by China´s National Supervisory Commission, is intended to share experiences and integrity-building practices in the field of epidemic prevention and control and the resumption of work and production.