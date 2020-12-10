Cuba and Guyana talk about migration situation of Cuban citizens





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) Cuba and Guyana have reportedly discussed the situation of Cuban nationals who traveled legally to this South American nation and are concentrated on the border with Suriname in their attempt to continue through illicit ways towards the United States.



In an official note, the Cuban Embassy in Georgetown explained to the Guyanese authorities about US policies that hinder a regular, orderly and safe migratory flow between both countries.

'Every Cuban citizen who wishes to migrate to the United States is forced to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, to apply for the corresponding visa, starting from the unjustified closing of the Washington consular office in Havana,' the document stated.

Likewise, it warned of the failure by the US Government to comply with migration agreements already signed, mainly the failure to grant the minimum number of visas for Cuban citizens who wish to emigrate agreed upon.

Cuba noted that, in the attempt to reach US territory, these people become victims of traffickers and criminal gangs operating in the region and, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, any of this type of displacement constitutes an epidemiological risk.

'Cuba also reiterates that Cuban citizens permanently residing in the national territory can return, exceptionally, with their expired passport and without extension; a measure adopted in the context of the pandemic in support of those citizens who were stranded for reasons beyond their control,' the note concluded.