Cuban FM highlights UN recognition of Cuba for anti-terrorist fight





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted on Twitter today the recognition by the United Nations (UN) of the fight that Cuba is waging against terrorism.



The Cuban Foreign Minister wrote that the UN recognized his country's commitment to combat this scourge in all its forms and manifestations.



In addition, he pointed out that Cuba is the fifth country in the world that is part of the 19 existing international instruments against terrorism.



On several occasions, Cuba has advocated in the UN Security Council for a multilateral and concerted response to the phenomenon of terrorism, which is not used as a pretext for interference and interventionism.



Similarly, the Cuban Foreign Ministry has insisted that it will never allow the use of its territory to carry out, plan, encourage, cover up or finance these actions against other States, without any exception.