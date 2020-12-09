Cuba calls to promote educational cooperation in times of COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 9 (ACN) Aimeé Pujadas, third secretary of Cuba´s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), called to promote international cooperation in education, in times when the world faces the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.



During her speech at the UNESCO Executive Council, the Cuban representative stated that the COVID-19 crisis has shown the enormous limitations imposed by the digital and technological gap suffered by developing countries, published Cubaminrex website.



She assured that it is urgent to move towards an Agenda for Cooperation in Education, with the aim of supporting countries with financing to reduce technological gaps, which allow the combination of face-to-face with distance education, so that a recovery of the pandemic is achieved in an inclusive and sustainable way.



Pujadas reaffirmed that international solidarity and cooperation are more pertinent than ever to bridge the differences between states, and stated that UNESCO must maintain its leadership as the main multilateral coordination and support body for the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, especially those related to education.



These times call for unity among all of us who are convinced that education is the most important instrument for understanding the world in which we live and contributing to its transformation, she concluded.