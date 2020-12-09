Trinidadians express gratitude to Cuban health collaborators





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 9 (ACN) Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Friends of Cuba (TTFC) association expressed their solidarity and gratitude to the Cuban health workers for the help offered in the confrontation of Covid-19.



Clyde Callender, current president of TTFC, highlighted the value and commitment of Cuban doctors and nurses to humanity amid global efforts to contain the advance of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, cause of Covid-19.



Callender praised the dedication and noble work of the Cuban internationalists, who voluntarily provide their services in various parts of the world in the face of Covid-19 and other pathologies.



He also supported the proposal to hand over to the medical brigade specialized in disasters and serious epidemics 'Henry Reeve', the Nobel Peace Prize, because in his opinion 'people have had nothing but prizes for them'.

Since 2003, Cuba has provided medical assistance in Trinidad and Tobago, and today a hundred collaborators including doctors, nurses and pharmacists share their experience and save lives in the sister Caribbean nation.

On May 1, a total of 11 nurses from the 'Henry Reeve' contingent arrived on Trinidadian soil to reinforce the joint response to Covid-19.