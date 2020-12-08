Communist Party of Cuba and Mozambique Liberation Front hold dialogue





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 8 (ACN) Olga Lidia Tapia, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and Álcido Eduardo Nguenha, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), spoke about bilateral relations and the current situation in the respective nations.



Both parties expressed their satisfaction with the development of party ties, founded by leaders Fidel Castro and Samora Machel, and exchanged on the preparations for the 7th Continental Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, to be held in Mozambique in 2021, Granma newspaper published today.



They also addressed the economic-social development strategies and experiences in the confrontation with COVID-19.



Nguenha thanked the Cuban solidarity collaboration and the training of young Mozambicans in various sectors; at the same time he reiterated the rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, intensified by the United States government in midst of the international health crisis and its interventionist campaigns against Cuba, the note adds.



The meeting was also attended by Angel Arzuaga Reyes, assistant director of the International Relations Department of the PCC Central Committee, and Eugenio Ubisse, head of the Department of Foreign Relations of FRELIMO, among other officials and representatives of the Parties, the Cuban Friendship Institute and the Mozambican Association of graduates in Cuba.