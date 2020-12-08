Cuba will have winter conditions on this Tuesday





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 8 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reports that on this Tuesday the day will colder in the west and center parts of the island, with maximum temperatures between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, lower in some areas of the north coast; between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius in the east, higher in some locations in its southern portion. At night temperatures will be between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius in the west and center, between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius in the rest of the territory.



It will be cloudy in Ciego de Avila and Camagüey provinces during the early morning, with some showers and rain, which will gradually move to the eastern region from dawn. In the rest of the country it will be mostly cloudy with isolated rains, mainly in the northern coastal areas.



Winds will blow from northwest to north in the west and center between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour, up to 30 kilometers per hour in areas of the north coast and the Isle of Youth, with higher gusts.



In the eastern region they will be weak variables, and from the end of the morning they will gradually turn to the northwest and north up to 25 kilometers per hour in areas of the interior and north coast.



There will be swells on the northwest coast, waves in the central north that will decrease to little swell from the afternoon, and little swell in the north east that will increase to swell from noon. The little swell will continue on the south-western and central coast, and the calm sea from Cabo Cruz to Punta de Maisí.