CARICOM-Cuba will hold their 7th Summit online





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 8 (ACN) In order to seek solutions to the common problems of the region and to strengthen cooperation among its members, the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the CARICOM (Caribbean Community)-Cuba mechanism will meet today.



The exchange, which will be virtual due to COVID-19, coincides with the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Havana and Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica.



The effects of climate change and the challenges of development, now exacerbated by the health and economic crisis that the world is experiencing due to the pandemic, are on the agenda.



Rogelio Sierra Díaz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, recently reaffirmed Cuba's willingness to maintain cooperation and solidarity with the countries of the Caribbean Community in the areas of health, education, training of human resources, sports, culture, energy and agriculture.



Cuba has sent more than 600 collaborators, in brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent, to 12 of the 14 independent States members of CARICOM, as well as to five non-independent territories at the request of their governments, he said.



CARICOM has always maintained a firm position of rejection to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Island, which has intensified in the last two years.



On the other hand, the sub-regional block has highlighted the rapid response of Cuba to stop the spread of the pandemic.



Summits are held every three years, with a view to deepening dialogue and reviewing the state of economic and political relations, based on solidarity, cooperation and complementarity.



At the first meeting in 2002, December 8 was chosen as Cuba and CARICOM Day