Cuba denounces at UN coercive US measures during the pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) Cuba's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso, denounced Monday the unilateral coercive measures of the United States against the Caribbean country, even in times of pandemic.



During the debate "Global Health and Foreign Policy", in the 75th period of sessions of the UN General Assembly, he pointed out that due to the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, the Cuban people have been deprived of mechanical lung ventilators, masks, diagnosis kits, reagents and other inputs for the treatment of the COVID-19.



Pedroso stated that the implementation of these measures has been strengthened, despite the calls for their lifting by the UN Secretary General and the High Commissioner for Human Rights.



The Cuban diplomat also pointed out that the context of the COVID-19 is being used by some people to use unilateralism, unleashing an unbridled and irresponsible race to ensure only for them the necessary means to face the pandemic.



He also called for taking into account the global health challenges that the world already faces, which disproportionately affect the poorest countries, such as HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.