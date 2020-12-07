Cuba and Mongolia celebrate 60 years of friendly relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) The signing of diplomatic relations on December 7, 1960 marked the beginning of a close friendship between Cuba and Mongolia, the Cuban foreign ministry said Monday on its official website.



The statement points out that already in the 1970s, with the visit to the Caribbean nation of then Mongolian president Yumjaagiin Tsedenbal and the visit to that Asian nation by Army General Raul Castro Ruz, these relations were strengthened.



In the 1980s, trade and cooperation agreements between the two governments were ratified, and ties in culture and sports made good progress, it added.



The solidary and disinterested contribution of Cuba has supported the formation of Mongolian students who have graduated in the island and who nowadays contribute with their knowledge to the development of the Asian country.



Recently, in 2016, the traditional ties of friendship were strengthened with the official visit to Cuba of the then President of Mongolia, Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj.



Nowadays, with the bilateral cooperation in the medical-pharmaceutical area, biotechnology, tourism and training of human resources, new fields are opened to continue developing these bonds, the statement concluded.