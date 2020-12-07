Liberia-Cuba solidarity movement condemns new attacks against the island



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) Today, commemorating the 124th anniversary of the death in arms of the Bronze Titan Antonio Maceo, the Liberia-Cuba solidarity movement issued an official statement condemning the new campaign of aggression and provocation against Cuba, financed and organized by the United States with the aim of destabilizing the Cuban people and creating chaos.



According to the official website of the Cuban foreign ministry, this movement also denounces the situation that for more than 60 years the White House has encouraged all kinds of aggressions against the island seeking to overthrow Cuba's historic leaders.



Now the strategy of recruiting citizens of bad social behavior for the realization of violent acts and their broadcasting on social media is repeated, the statement continued.



These counterrevolutionary acts are not casual; they take place at a time when Cuba outstands before the world for its successful response to the COVID-19, for the excellent internationalist work of Cuban medical collaboration in its fight against the pandemic in other countries, and above all, despite the tightening of the US blockade on the Caribbean island in times of pandemic, it stressed.



The Liberia-Cuba solidarity movement expresses its support and backing for the Cuban people and government and its commitment to promote the achievements of the Cuban Revolution, the statement concluded.