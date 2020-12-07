International renewable energy seminar to kick off in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) The 14th International Workshop of the Cuban Society for the Promotion of Renewable Energy Sources and Environmental Respect (CUBASOLAR) will be held Tuesday -Thursday at the Salon de Embajadores of the Tryp Habana Libre hotel.



One of its key issues is local development and energy, as well as biogas, water and sanitation. Madelaine Vazquez Galvez, president of the meeting's organizing committee, told the Cuban News Agency.



It will also discuss tourism, cities, mobility and sustainable architecture, as well as reasonable food: agro-ecology, resilience and responsible consumption.



CUBASOLAR considers that the archipelago receives an average of more than 1,800 Kw/h of solar radiation per square meter annually and insists that the emissions of the sun over the national territory can convert it into an energy power from its use, the development of knowledge and technology.