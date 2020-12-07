Raul and Diaz-Canel send congratulatory message to Nicolas Maduro





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the central committee of the Cuban communist party, and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of Cuba , sent today a message of congratulations to Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro for the victory of chavismo in Sunday's parliamentary elections.



On behalf of the Cuban people, the Party and the Government, we congratulate the Gran Polo Patriotico, the PSUV and the Bolivarian and Chavista people for the victory achieved in the legislative elections, the message reads.



This triumph constitutes a tribute to Commander Chavez and shows the support to president Maduro, Diaz-Canel assured.



At the same time, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM transmitted his congratulations to the Venezuelan people and government on Twitter.



According to Granma newspaper, at the close of its edition, the results of the parliamentary elections were known, for which more than 14,000 candidates from a hundred organizations were nominated.

The text highlighted that Chavismo, with the representation of the Gran Polo Patriotico, won the majority of the seats.



It added that in Venezuela, 29,622 electoral posts were set up in 14,221 voting stations, distributed in 87 districts at the national level, and they remained active until 7:00 p.m., by decision of the National Electoral Council, which extended the voting by one more hour; a measure that was welcomed by all the actors of the elections, including the opposition.