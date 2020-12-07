Díaz-Canel participates in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the FEEM





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of the Republic of Cuba, participated on Sunday morning in the provincial ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the Federation of High School Students (FEEM) and 56th anniversary of the Youth Technical Brigades (BTJ).



With a shout of telling us president what else we should do, the students received the president, who arrived at the meeting surprisingly and took a place next to the young people instead of the stage.



The event, held in the Benito Juarez Park, in the municipality of Playa, was attended by representatives of several pre-university, polytechnic, trade and sports schools.



Diaz-Canel thanked the young people who in these days have taken to the streets of the country to defend the peace and tranquility of the nation.



He recalled that the Revolution exists to have a better country that if it is still not possible "it is because of our own mistakes but above all because of the implacable blockade that the United States persists in applying to Cuba.



When we think of development projects, we do not think of divisions between revolutionaries and non-revolutionaries, but for the whole people.



He reaffirmed the will of the country to proceed to a respectful dialogue and asked the young people to be present in all the battles that are taking place today, especially the economic one, so that at last the real deficiencies that affect the population can be satisfied.



He repudiated the acts of terrorism which are opposed to the altruism, humanism and equity with which work is done on the Island.



The celebration included the performance of the children's company La Colmenita, the troubadours Marta Campos, Danilo Vázquez, Karel García, Annie Garcés, Christopher Simpsom, the Dúo Ámbar and a presentation of the Cuban school of Wushu.



Also accompanying the young people in their celebration were athletes Yumilka Ruis, Mercedes Perez, Ana Fidelia Quirot and Leydi Laura Moya.