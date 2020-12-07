Cuban FM calls for political and social mobilization on internet





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, called on Twitter for political and social mobilization on internet to confront the aggressions of the United States against the Cuban Revolution.



"Through lies, disinformation, decontextualization and hyperbole of our problems, we are trying to annihilate the social consensus of the Cuban Revolution," denounced the Foreign Minister of the Caribbean country in his official account in Twitter.



The political and social mobilization must also be digital, he said.



Rodríguez Parrilla, in a tweet, this Saturday, condemned the allocation of one million dollars by the US State Department to promote subversion projects in Cuba.



He expressed that the allocation by the Department of State of up to one million dollars to call for and hire participants in subversion against #Cuba is a flagrant aggression and violation of International Law, and warned that Cuba condemns this action and will confront it with the weight of the law.



The State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor said it is seeking proposals that "strengthen the capacity of independent civil society groups in Cuba to promote civil and political rights on the island and increase the accountability of Cuban officials for human rights violations and corruption, according to a posting on journalist Tracey Eaton's investigative blog.



The U.S. government is offering $1 million to fund alleged subversion projects that justify allegations of human rights violations in Cuba.



The Cuban government recently presented evidence connecting members of the San Isidro dissident group with officials at the Washington Embassy in Havana and with Miami-based individuals linked to terrorism against Cuba.