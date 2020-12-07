Cuban President regrets death of Tabaré Vázquez





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, mourned the death of Tabaré Vázquez, former leader of Uruguay, a victim of lung cancer.



From his official account on the social network Twitter, the head of state described the South American country's leader as a friend and conveyed "heartfelt condolences to the Uruguayan people and their families.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, on Twitter, also expressed condolences to the Frente Amplio and the government of the South American country.



Tabaré Vázquez died at the age of 80 in the early morning of Sunday at his home, after the disease was detected in August 2019, during his second term.



"Today, at 03H00 local time, while he was resting at home, accompanied by some family and friends, due to his illness, Tabaré died," wrote his son, Álvaro Vázquez, on Twitter first thing in the morning, informed TeleSur.



"On behalf of the family, we want to thank all Uruguayans for the love received by him over so many years," added Alvaro, an oncologist who served as the family's spokesman during his last days.



In compliance with the health measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic and in respect to the will expressed by the family of the former commander, no wake was held and the burial act is a private one.



According to Prensa Latina, the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, decreed two days of national mourning for the death of the leader of the Frente Amplio political force.