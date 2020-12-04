FAO recognizes Cuba for efforts in food security and sovereignty





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 4 (ACN) The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recognized in its report Panorama of Food and Nutritional Security in Latin America and the Caribbean 2020 Cuba's work in the Plan for Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education.



The inclusion of the right to food in the Caribbean nation's Constitution and the legal norms associated with it was also praised by the international body.



The document calls on governments to focus their investments and policies on overcoming deep-seated inequalities and identifies the territories with the highest levels of malnutrition.



Last year, 47.7 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean lived with hunger, according to official data from the institution.



FAO forecasts that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the significant increase in hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition in the continent.



In contrast to the nations of the region, the Cuban government is implementing the Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education Plan, which reduces dependence on imports and strengthens local food production throughout the country.