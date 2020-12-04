Cuba government: It is not true all stores will be in USD





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 4 (ACN) It is totally false that when the monetary ordering occurs, all the stores in Cuban Convertible Peso (CUC) will change to freely convertible currency (MLC), Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning, stated on Thursday at the Mesa Redonda radio and television program.



It has been explained that when the monetary ordering happens the stortes in CUC will change to national currency and the prices will remain the same as the current ones, the opposite is a ill-intentioned information, he added.



As for some comments that the country only survives on remittances, he affirmed that this is not the case, and indicated there is a projection of slight growth in exports from important investments in cement production, steel, food, feed factories, bioproducts, as well as the gradual recovery of tourism.



But obviously, in the current context, the remittance is a source of income that is increasing its structural participation in the economy and that is why it is necessary to supply the markets, Gil Fernandez continued.



The Cuban minister assured that the country has maintained vitality in its functioning despite the situation and that more than one billion extra have been spent on the State Budget and more than 100 million on the pandemic, besides the money needed for energy.



The sale in freely convertible currency is a measure very adjusted to our context and it is economically reasonable, the deputy prime minister concluded.