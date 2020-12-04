Cubans will pay homage to Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 4 (ACN) The layingof floral offerings and a political-cultural event at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in the eastern Santiago de Cuba city are part of the homage the people of Santiago will pay to the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the fourth anniversary of his funeral.



The highest authorities of the territory and of the political, social and mass organizations will reach the monolith where the ashes of the Commander in Chief rest, who upon his death left an immense work of social equality, humanism and solidarity of great validity in the present times.



According to the rules of physical distance imposed by the COVID-19, during the day people from different places of the city will attend the necropolis to remember and thank the Cuban who from January 1st, 1959, offered possibilities of a more dignified life and opportunities of study and improvement for all.



Also participating in the tribute will be 94 young people, who will perform the last section of Fidel's funeral route on December 4, 2016, from the Mayor General Antonio Maceo Revolution Square to the cemetery, declared a National Monument on October 10, 1978.



The cemetery of Santiago de Cuba treasures the remains of the nation's founding fathers, who guided the Commander in Chief's thoughts and actions to liberate the country for which they fought so hard and gave their lives.