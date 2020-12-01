Cuba and China will resume ties in judicial matters





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) Cuba and China will resume the actions contained in the Memorandum of Understanding on Legal Cooperation signed between the Supreme People's Court of the Asian nation and its Cuban counterpart in September 2019.



This took place during a meeting between Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernández, ambassador of Havana in Beijing, and Zhou Qiang, president of the Chinese Court, according to the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in its official profile in Facebook.



The exchange, described as excellent by the diplomat, was the propitious occasion to review the main issues of the bilateral agendas in the judicial sphere and to ratify the common will to expand the exchanges in this important sector, Pereira Hernández publishes in his personal wall of the social network itself.



During the meeting, the Cuban representative presented to the Chinese leader the Distinction and the Medal commemorating the 60th anniversary of the bilateral relations, for the outstanding contribution of that organization to the development of the links between both peoples.



Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with China and on September 28, 1960, the two governments issued a joint communiqué confirming the establishment of such relations.