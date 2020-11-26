Cuba and Portugal strengthen trade ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) The Cuban Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Investment (ProCuba) and the Portuguese Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (AICEP) signed Wednesday ,online, a MOU to expand trade ties between the two institutions.



The agreement, signed by Roberto Verrier and Luis Castro Henriques, top representatives of ProCuba and AICEP, respectively, will contribute to improve the conditions to boost business cooperation and foster foreign investment between both countries, the Cuban ministry of foreign trade and foreign investment published on Twitter.



Cuba and Portugal have historically kept close ties of friendship and the European nation supports every year the Cuban people in its condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States maintains against the Caribbean country and ratifies its rejection of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.



The relations between Havana and Lisbon are strengthened in all fields, while the Iberian nation contributes to the political dialogue and cooperation between Cuba and the European Union.