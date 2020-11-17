Cuba and India celebrate six decades of diplomatic relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 17 (ACN) - Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and Madhu Sethi, India's ambassador to Havana, attended on Monday the issuance of a commemorative stamp in honor of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.



Both stamped and signed the stamps in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the foreign ministry in the presence of officials and executives of the two countries, as well as a representation of the diplomatic service.



Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, deputy head of that body, expressed her gratitude for India's contribution to national socio-economic development and in particular to the fight against the impact of the novel coronavirus.



For her part, the Indian ambassador, Madhu Sethi, ratified the willingness of her country's authorities to continue strengthening relations for mutual benefit and recalled the close cooperation ties developed by both countries in renewable energy, biotechnology and health, among others.



Cuba and India established diplomatic relations on January 12, 1960, based on respect, collaboration and friendship between both people and governments.