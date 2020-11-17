Cuban and Chinese experts to develop studies on neurodegenerative diseases





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Nov 17 (ACN) The International Research Institute of Artificial Intelligence led by Cuban universities and the Hebei International Studies University in China will gather researchers from both countries in studies related to the diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases.



This center, led by the Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz University in this eastern city of Cuba, is expected to be inaugurated in early 2021, and will promote the expansion of collaboration with the Camaguey-Ciego de Avila branch of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba (ACC), which is responsible for health issues among its research lines that provide answers to problems in the sector.



Several branches of the ACC of the Caribbean nation, universities, the Center for Research and Rehabilitation of Hereditary Ataxias (CIRAH) in Holguin province (eastern Cuba), the Center for Neurosciences of Cuba, located in Havana, and specialists in Neurology and Neurophysiology are part of the project.



The branch of Camaguey and Ciego de Ataxias coordinates the National Group in charge of the institute, which is integrated by experts in medicine, computer sciences, robotics, mechanics and digital signal processing.