Cuba celebrates UNESCO´s 75th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez celebrated today the achievements of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on the 75th anniversary of its foundation.



On Twitter, Rodriguez highlighted the development of education, science, culture, information and communications promoted by the international organization.



In the same way, he praised UNESCO's commitment to international cooperation, multilateralism and peace.



UNESCO was founded on November 16, 1945, and its programs contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development goals defined in the 2030 Program, approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.



The global body works to guarantee children and adults access to quality education, reinforces links between nations by promoting cultural heritage and the equality of cultures, and supports scientific programs and policies in pursuit of development.



In these months of the Covid-19 pandemic, it works as an analyst regarding the impacts of the health crisis on education and calls on governments to prioritize this sector in the recovery period.



UNESCO recently recognized Cuba for the integration of its public health system with the development of biotechnological research and productions to respond to national problems and with a collaborative approach towards the region and the world.



Likewise, it distinguished inclusive, quality and lifelong education generated from the Cuban archipelago.