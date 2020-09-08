Cuba reports 25 cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 8 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 25 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 4,377 in the country.



By the close of Sep 7; 1,380 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care System.

All the new cases are Cubans and 22 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in 2 others and one was infected abroad, while 13 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

571 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 561 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 8 in serious and 2 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 104 deaths (two yesterday), two evacuees and 3,700 discharges (58 yesterday).