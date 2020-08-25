Tropical storm Laura hits Cuba with strong winds and heavy rains



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Tropical storm Laura moves through southern Cuba with heavy rains and strong winds with gusts exceeding 100 kilometers per hour.

Having its center relocated to the eastern part of Baconao, in the southeastern province of Santiago de Cuba, the tropical cyclone continued moving rapidly along the southern coast of Cuba, causing flooding, torrential rains and high winds.

Taking into account Laura's trajectory, special measures were taken on the north and south coasts of the eastern territory, especially in places susceptible to flooding and sea penetration.

On the other hand, in view of the imminent impact of tropical storm Laura in the central region of Cuba, it was decided to establish the Alarm Phase for the Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos provinces.

The numerous downpours and rains will extend to the western region from late morning and gradually decrease from the afternoon in the eastern region. These rains will be strong and heavy in some locations. The Alert Phase is decreed for Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio provinces and the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud, starting at 6:00 a.m. Monday.

In this region of the country, northern winds will blow between 20 and 35 kilometers per hour, which, with the advance of the tropical storm, will gradually turn to the southeast, with speeds between 60 and 75 kilometers per hour and higher gusts.

There will be waves on the northwest coast, increasing to strong swells on the north coast of Mayabeque and east of Havana, with the beginning of light to moderate coastal flooding in low areas of this coast beginning in the afternoon.