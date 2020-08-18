Cuba reports 44 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 44 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 3,408 in the country.



By the close of Aug 17; 1,186 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 44 new cases are all Cubans, 40 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in 4 of them, while 22 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

524 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 516 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 5 in serious and 3 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 88 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,794 discharges (102 yesterday).