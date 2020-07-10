All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba has not lost any of its health professionals to COVID-19, FM says

HAVANA, Cuba, July 10 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said Thursday on Twitter that Cuba has not lost any of its health professionals to COVID-19.
The Minister added the fact that no health professional had died is a sign of its preparation, protective measures and support of a health system that allows maintaining the work of saving lives
Rodriguez Parrilla also condemned the policies of the current U.S. government as a threat to the peace and security of our geographic area.
They manage to sabotage the advances in bilateral and regional cooperation in matters of drug trafficking, terrorism and human trafficking, among other international scourges, the Cuban diplomat concluded.

