Diaz-Canel hails reelection of Tunisian President





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Mr. Kaïs Saïd on his re-election as head of state of Tunisia.



In his message, the Cuban leader expressed the island’s willingness to keep strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between both peoples and governments.



Tunisian President Kais Said entered his second term in office after winning a landslide victory Sunday with 90.96% of the votes.