All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
10
October Thursday

Diaz-Canel hails reelection of Tunisian President



 HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Mr. Kaïs Saïd on his re-election as head of state of Tunisia.

In his message, the Cuban leader expressed the island’s willingness to keep strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between both peoples and governments.

Tunisian President Kais Said entered his second term in office after winning a landslide victory Sunday with 90.96% of the votes.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News