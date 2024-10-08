Italians Pay Homage to Che Guevara





Havana, Oct 7 (ACN) The Italy-Cuba National Friendship Association paid tribute to Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara on the 57th anniversary of his murder in Bolivia, with a ceremony in the northern Italian city of Collegno.



Association president Marco Papacci told reporters that the ceremony was held at the Plaza Che Guevara, in the province of Turin, Piamonte region. The rally was attended by the Mayor of Collegno, Matteo Cavallones and other Italian officials, according to PL news agency.



Papacci recalled passages of the life of Che in his struggle for a better world. He also referred to the complex scenario facing Cuba due to the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade.